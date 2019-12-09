Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Will skate Monday
Grubauer will skate before Monday's morning session to test his hamstring before Colorado's tilt against the Flames, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Grubauer suffered his injury Saturday against the Bruins and hopefully won't miss any action. Should his hamstring be too sore to go Monday, the Avalanche will call up a netminder from the AHL, likely Adam Werner who appeared in two games this season.
