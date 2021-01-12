Colorado head coach Jared Bednar named Grubauer the starting goalie for Wednesday's season opener against St. Louis, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.

Grubauer missed the first three days of training camp due to COVID protocol but made up for lost time playing in a pair of scrimmages over the weekend. Bednar said Grubauer, barring injuries, is expected to start at least 60 percent of the 56-game schedule.