Grubauer stopped 19 of 20 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Grubauer remains studly in the crease, as he's allowed only three goals during his five-game winning streak (four starts, one relief outing). The German netminder improved to 17-7-0 with a 1.82 GAA and a .925 save percentage through 24 appearances. The Wild will likely offer a sturdier challenge Saturday, but Grubauer's locked in lately and should be up to the task if he gets the nod in that contest.