Grubauer gave up four goals on 38 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Dallas.

The setback dropped Grubauer to 0-2-1 over his last three starts, with his last win coming Oct. 25 at Vegas. Grubauer rattled off four straight wins to open the season but, like the rest of his squad, has hit a bit of an inconsistent patch since mid-October. He is 6-4-2 in 11 appearances with a 2.80 GAA and .915 save percentage.