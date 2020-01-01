Grubauer allowed five goals on 24 shots in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to Winnipeg.

Grubauer hasn't won since Dec. 7, going 0-5-1 over his last six starts. He mixed in a couple of strong performances in that stretch, but Tuesday's was not one of them. The Jets beat the 28-year-old twice in the second period and three more times in the third before adding an empty-netter to seal the win. Grubauer dropped to 10-9-3 on the season with a 2.91 GAA and a .911 save percentage.