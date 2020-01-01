Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Winless skid reaches six games
Grubauer allowed five goals on 24 shots in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to Winnipeg.
Grubauer hasn't won since Dec. 7, going 0-5-1 over his last six starts. He mixed in a couple of strong performances in that stretch, but Tuesday's was not one of them. The Jets beat the 28-year-old twice in the second period and three more times in the third before adding an empty-netter to seal the win. Grubauer dropped to 10-9-3 on the season with a 2.91 GAA and a .911 save percentage.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Guarding cage against Jets•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Best game in over three weeks•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Starting in Dallas•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Skid hits three games•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Starting at home Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Fades late Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.