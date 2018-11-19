Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Wins in overtime
Grubauer allowed three goals while stopping 30 shots during Sunday's 4-3 overtime win against Anaheim.
Grubauer picked up the victory by stopping 30 of 33 shots while not giving up a goal in the overtime period. The win moves the netminder to 4-1-2 in his seven appearances as Colorado's backup.
