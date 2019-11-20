Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Wins in return
Grubauer (lower body) allowed two goals on 33 shots in a 3-2 win over the Flames on Tuesday.
Grubauer nearly got through two periods unscathed before Derek Ryan scored, and he had to be big at the end to protect the one-goal lead. After a two-week absence, the German netminder improved to 7-3-2 with a 2.73 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 12 starts. He should be back to seeing a majority of the time in the crease, with the occasional appearance from Pavel Francouz.
