Grubauer (lower body) allowed two goals on 33 shots in a 3-2 win over the Flames on Tuesday.

Grubauer nearly got through two periods unscathed before Derek Ryan scored, and he had to be big at the end to protect the one-goal lead. After a two-week absence, the German netminder improved to 7-3-2 with a 2.73 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 12 starts. He should be back to seeing a majority of the time in the crease, with the occasional appearance from Pavel Francouz.