Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Wins second straight start
Grubauer kicked out 29 of 31 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over division rival Minnesota.
Grubauer nailed down his second straight win with a perfect third period in which he stopped all 12 Minnesota shots with the Avs protecting the lead. The 27-year-old from Germany took hold of the No. 1 job in Colorado down the stretch last season and has it all to himself in 2019-20.
