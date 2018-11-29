Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Wins third in a row
Grubauer allowed three goals on 25 shots in a 6-3 victory against the Penguins on Wednesday.
Against anyone not named Sidney Crosby, Grubauer stopped 18 of 18, but the Penguins captain had an incredible night to keep things interesting. Crosby was great, but the second goal Grubauer allowed was very weak, as he lost his angle. Still, Grubauer is trending in the right direction, winning three straight and posting .927 save percentage during that stretch. Overall, he is 6-1-2 with a .904 save percentage and 3.06 GAA this season.
