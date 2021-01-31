Grubauer stopped 19 of 20 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Wild.
Grubauer was only beat on a laser from Matt Dumba in the first period. The win gave Grubauer his second three-game winning streak this season. The German netminder is 6-2-0 with a 1.75 GAA and a .930 save percentage through eight appearances. It's uncertain if Grubauer will start the second half of the back-to-back in Minnesota on Sunday, or if Hunter Miska will get his second start of the year.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Starting in Minnesota•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Silences Sharks•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Could play more than planned•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Earns fourth win•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Pegged for Tuesday's tilt•