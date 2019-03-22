Grubauer stopped 44 of 45 shots to beat the Stars by a 3-1 score Thursday.

A whopping 19 of the 45 shots against Grubauer came from either Jamie Benn (nine) or Tyler Seguin (10), including Seguin's goal, which broke up the German netminder's shutout bid with 5:01 to play. Grubauer has won four of his past five starts, and an Avalanche team that finds itself right on the edge of claiming a wild-card spot can't afford not to ride the hot hand, so expect him to keep getting the call until he slows down.