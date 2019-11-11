Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Won't be ready by Tuesday
Grubauer (lower body) is ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Jets, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Grubauer will join the team on its five-game road trip, but it looks like Pavel Francouz will tend the twine Tuesday with Adam Werner as the backup. It's a positive sign that Grubauer participated in part of Monday's practice, so he should retake the crease at some point on the road.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Back at practice•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Sidelined by lower-body issue•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Winless in last three starts•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Starting in Dallas•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Solid despite loss•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Gets starting nod against Stars•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.