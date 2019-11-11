Grubauer (lower body) is ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Jets, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Grubauer will join the team on its five-game road trip, but it looks like Pavel Francouz will tend the twine Tuesday with Adam Werner as the backup. It's a positive sign that Grubauer participated in part of Monday's practice, so he should retake the crease at some point on the road.