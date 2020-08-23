Grubauer (lower body) will sit out of Monday's Game 2 matchup versus the Stars, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reports.
This isn't surprising, as Grubauer was visibly in major pain after suffering a lower-body injury and was immediately ruled out for the rest of Saturday's loss. Head coach Jared Bednar has no timetable for when Grubauer will return, but he relayed that Pavel Francouz will take over in the blue paint moving forward.
