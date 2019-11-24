Grubauer was pulled Saturday after 20 minutes of play against Toronto. He allowed four goals on 15 shots.

He was absolutely shredded by the Maple Leafs. Grubauer has had a rough November -- he's 1-4 with 15 goals against. He's won once since his return from injury, but lost two straight. Grubauer is better than this, but give him a little space to get his game back before you roll him again.