Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Yanked after one period
Grubauer was pulled Saturday after 20 minutes of play against Toronto. He allowed four goals on 15 shots.
He was absolutely shredded by the Maple Leafs. Grubauer has had a rough November -- he's 1-4 with 15 goals against. He's won once since his return from injury, but lost two straight. Grubauer is better than this, but give him a little space to get his game back before you roll him again.
