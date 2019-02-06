Grubauer allowed five goals on 36 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

Owners who acquired Grubauer at the beginning of the season hoping he would seize the opportunity to play more with the Avalanche have been met with disappointment, and he once again played poorly Tuesday. By far, he possesses the worst numbers of his career, and he's really not playing any more than he's used to, so workload isn't an issue. In 22 games, Grubauer is 9-7-1 with a 3.47 GAA and an .890 save percentage this season.