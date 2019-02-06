Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Yields five goals in defeat
Grubauer allowed five goals on 36 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.
Owners who acquired Grubauer at the beginning of the season hoping he would seize the opportunity to play more with the Avalanche have been met with disappointment, and he once again played poorly Tuesday. By far, he possesses the worst numbers of his career, and he's really not playing any more than he's used to, so workload isn't an issue. In 22 games, Grubauer is 9-7-1 with a 3.47 GAA and an .890 save percentage this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: In goal Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Trampled by Wild•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: In goal Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Takes one on chin•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Facing off against Jets•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Continuing inconsistency•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...