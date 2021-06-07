Grubauer allowed five goals on 35 shots in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Grubauer has faced a lot of shots (78) in the last two games, but it's a little surprising to see him give up eight goals in that span. He gave up all of 10 goals in the first six games of the playoffs. The Avalanche's usually stout defense has failed to protect the German netminder well recently, allowing the Golden Knights to find a bit more success. Look for Grubauer to start in Tuesday's crucial Game 5.