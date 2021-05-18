Grubauer stopped 22 of 23 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Blues in Game 1.
Grubauer gave up a goal to Jordan Kyrou in the second period, but the Avalanche frequently controlled the pace of the game. The 29-year-old Grubauer posted a 30-9-1 record with a 1.95 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 40 regular-season appearances. He'll be the unquestioned No. 1 goalie for the Avalanche, so expect to see the German in goal against for Wednesday's Game 2.
