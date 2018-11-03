Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Yields seven goals in loss
Grubauer allowed seven goals on 37 shots in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Canucks on Friday.
What a night for the offenses. That was fun but exceptionally awful for owners of the goaltenders. At least Grubauer faced a lot of shots, but he still posted just a .811 save percentage in the loss. With just five starts this season, this game is going to throw Grubauer's numbers way out of whack. He is 3-2-0 with a .893 save percentage and 3.56 GAA.
