Grubauer gave up three goals on 42 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Once again, Grubauer faced a lot of pressure from the Golden Knights, and this time they broke through for two goals in 45 seconds in the third period. That ended Grubauer's six-game winning streak to start the postseason. The German netminder has still allowed just 13 goals across seven games, and he'll look to get back in the win column in Sunday's Game 4.