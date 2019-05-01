Grubauer allowed three goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks in Game 3.

Grubauer has allowed 10 goals in three games against the Sharks, matching how many he surrendered over five games in the first round. Grubauer has earned a bit of trust with a 1.85 GAA and a .942 save percentage since the start of March, but he will need to turn around his recent struggles if the Avalanche are to escape the second round.