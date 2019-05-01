Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Yields three in loss
Grubauer allowed three goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks in Game 3.
Grubauer has allowed 10 goals in three games against the Sharks, matching how many he surrendered over five games in the first round. Grubauer has earned a bit of trust with a 1.85 GAA and a .942 save percentage since the start of March, but he will need to turn around his recent struggles if the Avalanche are to escape the second round.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Back for more in Game 3•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Victorious in Game 2•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: In goal Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Surrenders four in Game 1 loss•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Between pipes for Game 1•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Strong in series-clinching win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...