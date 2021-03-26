Bellemare scored a goal on four shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

The Avalanche's fourth line was productive Thursday, including Bellemare's insurance tally in the third period to produce the final score. The French center has scored in two of the last three games. He's up to four tallies, 42 shots on net, a plus-4 rating and eight PIM through 29 contests.