Bellemare scored an empty-net goal in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Stars in Game 3.

Bellemare's goal finished a crazy third period which saw both teams score three straight goals. The 35-year-old center has been a non-factor on the scoresheet with a goal and an assist through 11 playoff games. He's added 13 shots on goal, 17 hits and 12 blocked shots.