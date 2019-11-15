Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: All clear Thursday
Bellemare (concussion) will suit up in Thursday's game against the Oilers, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Bellemare had resided in the league's concussion protocol since Tuesday, but as evidenced by this news, has been officially cleared. The veteran will enter the lineup centering the third line between Valeri Nichushkin and Matt Nieto.
