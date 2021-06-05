Bellemare registered an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3.
Bellemare set up Carl Soderberg's tally as the Avalanche's fourth line combined for their first goal in the contest. The 36-year-old Bellemare has managed two assists, six shots, and nine hits through seven playoff contests. His defensive role will continue to limit his chances to produce offense.
