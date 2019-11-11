Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Dealing with concussion
Bellemare is in concussion protocol and won't play Tuesday against the Jets, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Coach Jared Bednar said Bellemare is "feeling better," but he'll need to clear the league's protocol before retaking the ice. Bellemare will travel with the squad on its five-game road trip. Vladislav Kamenev will continue to center the fourth line in his place.
