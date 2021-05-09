Bellemare notched an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Bellemare got involved with a helper on Devon Toews' second-period tally. The 36-year-old Bellemare has just nine points in 50 games as the Avalanche's usual fourth-line center. The French forward has added 57 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating.