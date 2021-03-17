Bellemare scored an empty-net goal in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Ducks.
Both of Bellemare's goals this season have gone into empty cages. The 36-year-old center has yet to record an assist in 24 contests. He'll continue to work in a fourth-line role, but his offense is too inconsistent for fantasy consideration.
