Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Dishes shorthanded helper
Bellemare recorded a shorthanded assist, five shots on goal and three blocked shots in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.
Bellemare did a little of everything Thursday. The 34-year-old now has a career-high 17 points (three shorthanded), 55 shots, 29 blocks and a plus-7 rating through 46 games.
