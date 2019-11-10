Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Exits after neutral-zone hit
Bellemare (undisclosed) was forced to leave Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets after a hit in the second period, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno clipped Bellemare up high on the open-ice hit, and the latter's head hit the ice as he fell. After the game, coach Jared Bednar said an update about Bellemare's condition would be available Sunday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports. The center has amassed seven points in 17 games in a bottom-six role.
