Bellemare (knee) will practice Thursday if medically cleared, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Bellemare's injury was thought to be significant, but head coach Jared Bednar suggested it was not as bad as initially feared. He should return to the fourth line with a spot on the penalty-kill unit. After shutting down last week due to COVID-19 protocols, Colorado resumes its schedule Sunday against the Golden Knights. However, Vegas cancelled their practice Wednesday due to the pandemic protocols.