Bellemare (knee) is expected to miss "extended time," Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Although the Avalanche have yet to release an expected timetable for Bellemare's recovery, it's safe to assume he won't be available anytime soon. The 35-year-old forward has gone scoreless through eight appearances with Colorado this season.
