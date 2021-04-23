Bellemare scored an empty-net goal and blocked three shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blues.
Bellemare helped secure the victory with his insurance tally with 1:31 left in the third period. The 36-year-old center has seven goals and one assist through 41 appearances. He's added 53 shots on goal, a plus-5 rating, 19 PIM and 30 blocked shots this year.
