Bellemare scored an empty net goal, doled out two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Bellemare left the game in the second period when he was hit in the face by a puck, but he was able to continue. He ended up finishing the scoring Saturday with his empty-netter. The French center's goal was his first point in 15 outings this season. He's added 20 shots on net, a plus-1 rating and nine hits. Bellemare's fourth-line role makes him a no-go in most fantasy formats.