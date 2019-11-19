Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Game-time call due to illness
Bellemare (illness) is a game-time decision Tuesday against the Flames, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Bellemare's status will apparently come down to pregame warm-ups. The 34-year-old pivot has eight points through 19 games, but he's never previously scored more than 16 points in a season, so his status shouldn't be of major concern to fantasy owners.
