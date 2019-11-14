Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Game-time call
Bellemare (concussion) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's game against the Oilers, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Bellemare was just placed in the NHL's concussion protocol Tuesday, but he's evidently made a swift recovery. If he's able to go, the 34-year-old vet will slot into a bottom-six role against Edmonton.
