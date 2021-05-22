Bellemare notched an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blues in Game 3.

Bellemare earned the secondary helper on J.T. Compher's shorthanded empty-net tally in the third period. The 36-year-old Bellemare had a career-high nine goals and added two assists in 53 regular-season games. He'll see time on the penalty kill, but the French center shouldn't be expected to contribute much on offense.