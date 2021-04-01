Bellemare scored a goal on his only shot and had two PIM in Wednesday's 9-3 win over Arizona.

Bellemare gave the Avalanche a 3-1 lead just 5:36 into the game, one-timing a J.T. Compher setup from the top of the left faceoff circle. It was the fifth goal of the season for the veteran role player, who also won six of eight faceoff. Bellemare is strictly a bottom-six depth piece whose biggest contributions come on the penalty kill, although he does own a career-best shooting percentage of 11.4.