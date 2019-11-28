Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Has eight points
Bellemare has four goals and eight points with a plus-3 rating in 23 games this season.
The veteran forward only has one goal and no assists in the last 11 games, but despite that cold scoring streak, he already has four goals and eight points this season. Bellemare had just six goals and 15 points in 2018-19, so he's still easily on pace to pass last season's totals and set new career bests. One concern, though, is he has an unsustainable 17.4 shooting percentage, which means he's probably in store for more 11-game dry spells.
