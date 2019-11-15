Bellemare posted a minus-1 rating in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers, also adding a blocked shot and a hit.

The Avs forward sat out one contest with a concussion, but thankfully, Bellemare's absence did not extend beyond that. At least for now, it seems as though the 34-year-old escaped serious injury. In games this season, Bellemare has three goals and four assists while averaging 12:44 of ice time.