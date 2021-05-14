Bellemare scored a goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Bellemare picked up two goals and a helper in the Avalanche's final four games of the season. The fourth-line center closed the regular season with nine tallies, two assists, 60 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 53 contests. Bellemare probably won't get many chances to produce offense in the postseason, given his defensively focused role in the bottom six.