Bellemare (knee) practiced a second consecutive day Friday and should be ready to go Sunday in Vegas, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
Bellemare came out Thursday's practice fine and looked good during his second skate Friday. He suffered what appeared to be a significant injury Jan. 28, but the forward is ready to play less than two week later. The forward said the injury was not as bad as it looked.
More News
-
Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: On ice Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Expected to practice Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Facing extended absence•
-
Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Suffers injury Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Quiet in big win•
-
Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Opens scoring in Game 5•