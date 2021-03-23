Bellemare scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes.
The Avalanche's fourth line got the offense going Monday, resulting in Bellemare's goal at 14:22 of the first period. The French center has three tallies, 37 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 27 games. He has yet to record an assist.
