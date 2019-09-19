Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Not listed among injured
Bellemare (undisclosed) wasn't included on the Avalanche's injury report ahead of Thursday's exhibition game against the Stars.
It isn't clear if Bellemare will be in the lineup for Thursday's contest, but his omission from the team's injury report indicates he's fully recovered from the undisclosed injury he was dealing with at the end of the 2018-19 campaign. The 34-year-old vet, who notched 15 points in 76 games with Vegas last year, will skate in a bottom-six role while serving as one of Colorado's primary penalty killers in 2019-20.
