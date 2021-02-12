Bellemare (knee) practiced Thursday, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
Bellemare was one of three injured players to join Colorado's first practice session in nine days. Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) and Devon Toews (foot) also skated as the Avalanche resumed their season following a pause due to COVID-19 protocols. Head coach Jared Bednar said all three could play Sunday against the Golden Knights.
