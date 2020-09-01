Bellemare scored a goal on four shots and added five hits in Monday's 6-3 win over the Stars in Game 5.
Bellemare got the Avalanche on the board at 4:37 of the first period, and they never trailed in the contest. The fourth-line center has two goals on seven shots in his last three games. He's up to three points, 18 shots on net and 23 hits through 13 outings.
