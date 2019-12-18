Bellemare has two assists with a plus-5 rating in the last five games.

The veteran forward has been pretty solid in the plus/minus department all season, but this recent run has moved him to plus-8 in 2019-20. However, his two assists in the most recent five games are his only points in the last month (13 contests). Bellemare has four goals and 10 points with 30 shots on net in 32 games this season.