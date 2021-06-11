Bellemare notched an assist, three shots on goal and five hits in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 6.

Bellemare set up Andre Burakovsky's second-period equalizer, but that was the Avalanche's last goal of the season. The 36-year-old Bellemare had three assists, 16 hits, nine shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 10 playoff games. The French center tied his career high in goals with nine in just 53 regular-season outings despite averaging only 11:20 of ice time per game this year. It remains to be seen if the pending unrestricted free agent will be part of the Avalanche's plans in 2021-22.