Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Posts one shot
Bellemare recorded one shot on goal in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars on Tuesday.
The veteran forward had a multi-point game against the Devils on Jan. 4, but that's the only time in the last eight contests that Bellemare has recorded a point. He has a minus-3 rating and just four shots on net in the last four contests. Owners can overlook the little scoring dry spell, though, as Bellemare already has tied career highs with seven goals and 16 points this season.
