Bellemare scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.

Bellemare's second goal of the season erased the Bruins' 2-0 lead midway through the second period. The fourth-liner has scored in consecutive games. He's never topped seven goals or 16 points in his five seasons, so the Frenchman will likely cool off fairly soon.

