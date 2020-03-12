Bellemare picked up an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Bellemare had the secondary helper on J.T. Compher's game-winning tally. That gave Bellemare two points in his last two games, and 22 through 69 contests this year. The French center has added 85 shots, 46 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating.