Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Produces assist in OT win
Bellemare picked up an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.
Bellemare had the secondary helper on J.T. Compher's game-winning tally. That gave Bellemare two points in his last two games, and 22 through 69 contests this year. The French center has added 85 shots, 46 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating.
More News
-
Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Scores lone goal in loss•
-
Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Still steadily contributing•
-
Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Strikes for shorthanded goal•
-
Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Dishes shorthanded helper•
-
Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Posts one shot•
-
Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Ties career highs•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.